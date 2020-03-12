Representative Christine Kilduff To Leave State House

University Place — Christine Kilduff, State Representative for the 28th Legislative District, has announced that she will not seek re-election to the House of Representatives. She will complete her term and leave the position in January 2021.

Kilduff, a former assistant attorney general and University Place School Board President was first elected to the state House in 2014. During her six year tenure, Kilduff spearheaded efforts to improve K-12 education, the lives of working and military families, public safety, the needs of persons with disabilities and children, and access to the judicial system.

“Representing the 28th has been an incredible honor, one that I will always cherish. My work to earn and keep this position brought me to every neighborhood and thousands of doorsteps where I had the chance to listen to and learn from the people. Our citizens are highly engaged, discerning, and involved. It has been an absolute privilege to serve as their voice in Olympia,” said Kilduff.

Kilduff credits her constituents with some of the most significant bills she authored which eventually became law. Her legislation establishing tax-free accounts for persons with developmental disabilities, also known as “ABLE” accounts, came from a University Place mother of a young woman with disabilities. Similarly, the idea for a law allowing homeowners to easily remove discriminatory covenants from titles was brought to her by a resident of the West End of Tacoma.

Reflecting on her path to elected office Kilduff shared, “Never in a million years had this granddaughter of four Irish immigrants planned on running for school board or the state House.

It has been a thrill. I am immensely grateful to my family–my wife, Colleen, and our amazing daughters, Amelia and Julia–for their unending love and willingness to allow me to run and serve as state representative, which included many hours away from home.”

As to Kilduff’s next steps, “I am leaving elected office, but plan on continuing to serve the public and the state of Washington as I have for over 25 years. I fervently believe in the good government can do for the people, whether protecting communities from a public health threat, providing our kids a great public education, promoting economic security for hard-working families and seniors, or ensuring that we are drinking clean water and breathing fresh air every day.”