Construction at I-5/Thorne Lane brings local street closures starting March 14

LAKEWOOD – Travelers who use Interstate 5 and the Thorne Lane interchange in Lakewood will need to plan extra time into their trips starting the weekend of March 13.

Two-week closure of 146th Street Southwest

At 9 p.m., Saturday, March 14, design-build contractor Guy F. Atkinson Construction will close 146th Street Southwest at Murray Road around-the-clock until March 28. During that time, crews will build new curbs and sidewalks at the intersection of Murray Road and 146th Street Southwest. During the closure, drivers will detour using Spring Street Southwest and 150th Street Southwest.

New roundabout opens

If the weather allows, during the overnight hours of Saturday, March 14, construction crews will open the newly realigned northbound I-5 exit to Thorne Lane and the new roundabout. During the overnight work, the following closures will occur for paving and striping:

Northbound I-5 exit to Thorne Lane will close from 10:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. Sunday, March 15.

Thorne Lane on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 10:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. Sunday, March 15.

Single lane alternating traffic on Murray Road at the new roundabout from 10 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. Sunday, March 15.

Union Avenue closed until late May

As long as all ramp connections at the new Berkeley Street overpass are open, as early as 8 a.m. on Monday, March 16, a one-block section of Union Avenue will close between Spruce Street and Thorne Lane.

The closure allows construction crews to raise the profile of Union Avenue over 23 feet so the street can connect with the new Thorne Lane overpass. The around-the-clock closure will be in place until the end of May.

During the closure, travelers will detour on Thorne Lane to Portland Avenue and to Berkeley Street. The I-5/Thorne Lane interchange will remain open during daytime hours.

An updated construction schedule that lists overnight ramp closures for this project is available on Tacomatraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.