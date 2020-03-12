City of DuPont Business Meetings and Parks & Recreation Programs Canceled for the Month of March

Gov. Jay Inslee announced new community strategies and social distancing plans to minimize COVID-19 exposure.

Starting Thursday, events that takes place in King, Snohomish, and Pierce counties with more than 250 people are prohibited by the state. This order applies to gatherings for social, spiritual and recreational activities. These include but are not limited to: community, civic, public, leisure, faith-based, or sporting events; parades; concerts; festivals; conventions; fundraisers and similar activities.

In light of the Governor’s announcement, the City of DuPont is doing its part to reduce the spread of COVID-19. All City of DuPont nonessential business meetings, Parks & Recreation programs and events will be canceled for the month of March. Refunds are available for Parks & Recreation events by calling 253-912-5245.

The City of DuPont encourages folks to pay online when applicable, mail in material (such as permit applications), or use the drop box in City Hall parking lot. It is incumbent upon us to reduce the risk of exposure. The City urges everyone to take precautions and implement social distancing for the health and safety of yourself and others. City Hall is open but we respectfully request all citizens to come in only when necessary.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends those over age 60 to avoid gatherings of 10 or more people. People at high risk (chronic medical conditions, such as heart disease, lung disease and diabetes, people with weakened immune systems and those who are pregnant) should avoid attending events with large crowds such as concerts, church and fairs or festivals.

Please visit www.dupontwa.gov/515/COVID-19 for the latest information regarding the City of DuPont.