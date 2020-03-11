Two Clover Park Students Accepted to 2020 All-Washington Academic Team

Two Clover Park Technical College students have been accepted to the 2020 All-Washington Academic Team. The All-Washington Academic Team program recognizes and honors our state’s finest higher education students.

The students who make up the All-Washington Team reflect the diversity of the state, maintain high standards of excellence, and contribute positively to the community. Their stories are often inspiring, sometimes surprising, and always reflective of the larger story of the state’s community and technical college students.

Jenna Berglund and Michael Keiser will receive medallions from CPTC President Dr. Joyce Loveday and recognition by Washington State Governor Jay Inslee.

Berglund has worked as a certified nursing assistant in the Progressive Care Unit at St. Clare Hospital for the past two years. Her supervisor at St. Clare commended Berglund for consistently looking for ways to expand her skillset and for contributing throughout the organization. In addition to her Clover Park classes and her job, Berglund is also a coach at the Freedom Training Center in McKenna, an adaptive training center for wounded veterans where she leads weekly circuit training sessions. She plans to attend Pacific Lutheran University in the fall to pursue a bachelor’s degree in nursing.

Keiser’s nomination letter described him as a “formal and informal leader,” and his experience as a tutor, a club president, a coach for rock climbing and skiing groups, and a competitor in the Pacific Rim Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition certainly supports that. He has dedicated his coursework to the field of cybersecurity and plans to earn a bachelor’s degree in it. Keiser has set his eyes on combining his skills for leadership with his passion for cyberattack prevention by joining the U.S. Air Force as an officer.

The All-Washington Academic Team began in 1996, introduced through Phi Theta Kappa, the International Honor Society for Two-Year Colleges. According to the program’s website, it “has become the showcase for Washington’s community and technical colleges because it honors the academic high achievers, the men and women who have demonstrated a commitment to success in the classroom and in the communities in which they live.”

Berglund and Keiser will each receive $500 scholarships from the Clover Park Technical College Foundation and gain access to many transfer scholarships from Washington’s four-year public and private institutions. As All-Washington nominees, they now qualify to compete for the All-USA National Scholarship later this spring.

For more information about All-Washington, visit spscc.edu/allwa.

