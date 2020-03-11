Puyallup Declares Emergency Regarding Coronavirus

The City of Puyallup, like the State, Pierce County, and other local governments, has declared a state of emergency regarding the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. This was done to more quickly and easily mobilize staff and supplies needed to respond to the existence of COVID-19 cases in Puyallup, and the reality that more are expected.

This measure is being taken as part of the City’s precautionary measures, and residents of Puyallup should not be alarmed by this action which is part of the City’s diligent response to the COVID-19 matter. Puyallup was the first city in the state of Washington to receive an AARP/World Health Organization “Age-Friendly City” designation, and we recognize this virus poses a special risk to our older population.

“As we have seen occur elsewhere, we know this outbreak has the potential to disrupt our operations,” said Puyallup Mayor Julie Door. “We are taking all necessary steps to ensure the continued provision of essential services for our citizens.”

The declaration of a state of emergency will help align the City’s response to the outbreak in coordination with state and county efforts. It enables the City to activate emergency plans, prioritize response measures, and allocate funds to deploy additional personnel as needed. It also facilitates the expedition of mutual aid agreements and authorizes the City to obtain vital supplies, equipment and services outside of usual purchasing or contracting regulations.

“We are doing all we can to mitigate the negative impacts to the Puyallup community,” said City Manager Steve Kirkelie “We’re mobilizing every available resource towards these efforts, and we’ll continue to do that for however long it’s necessary.”

To read the declaration …