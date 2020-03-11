Local Students on the Dean’s List at Washington University in St. Louis

The following students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Washington University in St. Louis:

Tacoma

Joel Anderson is currently enrolled in the university's College of Arts & Sciences.

University Place

Frank Lin is currently enrolled in the university's College of Arts & Sciences.

Ethan Page is currently enrolled in the university's College of Arts & Sciences.

Ethan Shry is currently enrolled in the university's McKelvey School of Engineering.

