Installing track on Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 15th Street to S. 13th Street

The contractor will continue installing track on the west side of Martin Luther King Jr. Way, moving to the area from S. 15th St. to S. 13th St. MLK Jr. Way southbound will be closed from Earnest Brazill St. to S. 16th St. In addition, S. 15th St. and S. 14th St. will be closed on the west side of MLK Jr. Way to the alley. Please follow the detour on S. J St. As crews move to this area, they will open MLK Jr. Way between S. 18th St. and S. 16th St. to two-way traffic and parking.

Crews are installing underground utilities on Martin Luther King Jr. Way south of S. 3rd Street near Tacoma General Hospital. Please allow extra time to reach your appointment. MLK Jr. Way is open to two-way traffic between Division Ave. and S. 3rd St. In addition, the contractor is installing utilities on S. J St. between Division Ave. and S. 3rd St.

N. 1st Street is closed between Tacoma Avenue and Yakima Avenue in both directions to install track. This week, crews are excavating and bringing the rail into place near Columbia Bank. The contractor will keep access open to the bank’s drive-thru as much as possible. A police officer will direct traffic at the driveway on Division Ave. that serves many businesses on N. 1st St.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions on N. 1st Street, Division Avenue, S. J Street, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, S. 14th Street, S. 15th Street, S. 17th Street, and Stadium Way

When

Week of March 9

Where

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 16th St. to Earnest Brazill St. – southbound lane closure.

S. 14th St. west of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 15th St. west of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 17th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 3rd St. to Baker Center driveway – southbound lane closure.

S. J Street at Division Avenue – intersection closure.

N. 1st Street from Tacoma Avenue to Yakima Avenue – street closure.

Division Avenue at Yakima Avenue – lane restriction.

Stadium Way from Broadway to S. 4th St — southbound lane closure; use detours. Follow detours on Tacoma Avenue, St. Helens, and Broadway. Stadium Way is open northbound from I-705 to Tacoma Avenue. Two-way traffic on Stadium Way is open from S. 4th St. to I-705.