How tough can it be when the rent is free?

Do you have a great idea for a retail business? Maybe the only thing holding you back is the fear of what it would cost to rent store space. South Hill Mall has a way to remove that fear for one budding retailer with the Small Shop Showdown.

Here’s how it works: Between March 9, 2020 and April 13, 2020, pitch your potential business online at: www.southhillmall.com/smallshop. Fill out the application form, explaining the business plan for your product or service. South Hill Mall’s leasing staff will evaluate the proposals and announce one lucky winner on May 4. The winner of the Small Shop Showdown will enjoy 26 weeks of FREE RENT inside the mall. This new business will be able to take advantage of a prime location with lots of customer traffic from July 1 – December 31, 2020. In addition to the rent-free store space, the winner will receive a package of promotional assistance to help get the business off the ground, including posters, a news release, digital signage and advertising on social media. (Please note: The winner must be ready to open for business July 1, 2020. A complete list of contest details and restrictions is available on the website.)

South Hill Mall, located at Highway 512 and South Meridian Street in Puyallup, Washington, has been serving the people of the South Sound area since 1988. Completely renovated in 2010, the mall complex comprises over one million square feet, with anchor stores such as Target, Macy’s, JCPenney and Regal Cinemas. Customers also enjoy 120 other specialty shops. For more mall information go to: www.southhillmall.com. South Hill Mall is owned and managed in association with the Cafaro family of companies, based in Niles, Ohio. Cafaro, one of the nation’s largest privately held shopping center developers, has developed more than 30 million square feet of retail space in 14 states. Learn more at www.cafarocompany.com.