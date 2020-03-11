COVID-19 update March 10, 2020: Here are the latest steps we’re taking

Submitted by Metro Parks Tacoma.

Here are the latest updates:

Before- and after-school activities , including after-school sports, are canceled at Lyon, Sheridan and Lowell elementary schools. Activities will resume when the schools reopen.

Specialized Recreation and Adaptive Recreation programs are canceled, per recommendations from the CDC and Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department recommendations concerning vulnerable populations. Activity cancellations include all classes, dances, trips, tours, drop-in, sports, and daytime programming.

Norpoint Fitness & Wellness Conference – March 14 – Postponed (new date TBD)

– March 14 – Postponed (new date TBD) Women’s Day Celebration at People’s Center – March 14 – Postponed (new date TBD)

We have increased our custodial cleaning protocols at Metro Parks Tacoma facilities as a best practice to prevent the spread of all viruses. In addition to our regular routines, we are disinfecting frequently touched surfaces more frequently. Those include toilets, sinks, baby changing stations, garbage receptacle lids, door handles and knobs, dispensers, hand dryers, elevator buttons, railings, tables and counters.

All other Metro Parks facilities are following their normal schedules. Regular cancellation/refund policies still apply.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department continues to update its website with the latest and most accurate information, including what to do if you feel sick or have come into contact with someone with the COVID-19/coronavirus. www.tpchd.org/healthy-people/human-coronavirus

