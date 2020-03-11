At Epicenter of Coronavirus Outbreak, Congressional Candidate Rebecca Parson Announces Temporary Canvassing Suspension

Rebecca Parson, a progressive Democrat challenging Derek Kilmer for the U.S. House of Representatives in Washington’s 6th Congressional District, today announced that she is temporarily suspending her campaign’s canvassing and will reevaluate the suspension as soon as more information becomes available about the spread of COVID-19. Coronavirus cases have recently been confirmed in her district. Parson stated:

“We’ve been canvassing for months ahead of our August primary, but now it’s time to suspend canvassing temporarily in order to consult with medical professionals and to assess any risks to our canvassers and anyone they may come into contact with. The safety of the people of my district is paramount.”

The handling of the coronavirus outbreak is of grave concern. And while it demands a better response from public health officials, it also demands that we create a safety net that allows the sick to get well without concern for their economic security. Parson has spent her entire adult life fighting for progressive values: as a tenants’ rights organizer, a commissioner on the Tacoma Commission on Disabilities, and a court-appointed special advocate for kids in foster care. She has served as a human rights observer in a paramilitary-threatened indigenous community in Mexico, as an AmeriCorps volunteer, and she worked with the International Association of Genocide Scholars. Unlike corporate Democrats, Parson will follow through.

Parson has been endorsed by Brand New Congress, Our Revolution, and the Washington Democrats Progressive Caucus.