28th Legislative District Republican Club meeting has been cancelled

Submitted by David B. Moylan.

Due to concerns over the COVID 19 Novel Coronavirus, the 28th Legislative District Republican Club meeting scheduled for this coming Saturday, 14 MAR 20, has been cancelled.

All business and scheduled speakers and candidates will be postponed until the next regularly scheduled monthly meeting (Third Saturday of the month) on 18 APR 20 at the Cloverleaf Pizza on 6th Ave. in Tacoma.

Thank you for your patience and understanding as we support efforts to protect our community health.