Tacoma Refugee Choir Releases First Music Video for Census Project

Submitted by Diane Tilstra.

Tacoma Refugee Choir, a welcoming choir of refugees, immigrants and community members, directed by Artistic and Executive Director, Erin Guinup, will launch its first music video entitled “Be Counted” on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. The video will be published on YouTube and Facebook with audio available on streaming platforms.

Tacoma Refugee Choir performing first music video

“Be Counted” is an original song and music written by Erin Guinup, Tina Van, Tresor Rubaduka John and Sarah Tweet to promote the Census Project that launches April 1, 2020. Directed by two-time Emmy Award winning Director/Producer, Laila Kazmi, the video features local performers Princess Guinto, Rocky Sandoval, Rani Weatherby, Mariia Pozhar, Tina Van, Sophia Palacios, and local Grammy-winning artist Wanz.

The music video was filmed in seven locations around Tacoma and features cameos by Mayor Victoria Woodards, Tacoma Fire Chief Toryono Green, Peace Queen Melannie Denise Cunningham; The Peace Bus’ Kwabi Amoah-Forson; over one hundred community members.

Tacoma Refugee Choir performing music video at Museum of Glass

The song was translated into more than ten languages and will be available as subtitle options on YouTube. Sheet music will be available for choirs and groups for non-commercial use after March 16th at refugeechoir.org and a Spanish version of the audio recording will be available online after March 24th.

This project was made possible through grants from Greater Tacoma Community Foundation, the Washington Census Equity Fund of Philanthropy Northwest and generous community donors.

Tacoma Refugee Choir was founded by Erin Guinup in 2016, with the mission to sing together to build a welcoming community united in the pursuit of love, hope and belong- ing. Since then we have performed for over 25,000 people at events including TEDx-Seattle and welcomed over 600 choir members from 52 countries. See the Tacoma Refugee Choir on Facebook.