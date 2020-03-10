Steilacoom Historical Museum cancels March events

The Steilacoom Historical Museum Association has decided that in the interest of community health we are postponing the rest of our March events. The following activities which were previously scheduled at our Museum are postponed to a date to be announced later.

March 13 – Library Speaker Series talk, “Pioneer Memories, Future Dreams: Eliza Jane Meeker by Karen Haas.

March 15 – Joan Curtis’ talk on the “History of the Orr Family”

March 21 – The Chili Cook-Off – a member and guest event.

Updates will be available on the Museum phone, website, and reader board. If you have questions please call the Museum at 253-584-4133.