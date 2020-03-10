Sisterhood in the City Starts This Thursday Inbox

Sisterhood in the City kicks-off this Thursday, March 12th 5:00PM until 6:30PM for girls in our city ages 11-17. Each week we will meet at Tacoma Urban League unless we have a field trip. Dinner is included.

Here is how participants can register for any of our events/activities before Thursday:

Complete this online registration form. Complete and return the attached Hold Harmless Form. Complete and return the attached Medical Form.

Return both forms on or before March 12th. We will have paper copies available.

We have six (6) Environmental Justice Camps in partnership with Citizens for a Healthy Bay, two (2) bike rides with Velofemmes, and a trip to Mount Rainier with National Park Service already planned.