Pierce College announces 2020 All-Washington Academic Team members

In recognition of their high academic achievements, four outstanding Pierce College students were recently named to the 2020 All-Washington Academic Team. Phi Theta Kappa, the international honor society for two-year colleges, introduced the All-USA Academic Team to honor students for their scholastic achievement and community service efforts.

The students who comprise the All-Washington Academic Team reflect the diversity of the state, maintain high standards of excellence and contribute positively to the community.

Pierce College Fort Steilacoom has selected Samuel Boakye and Salina Cornett. Pierce College Puyallup has selected Wei Han and Michelle Reinicke.

Pierce College Fort Steilacoom

Samuel Boakye Danquah Growing up in Ghana, West Africa, in a small, one-room house with his brothers and grandmother, Samuel Boakye Danquah vividly remembers going to sleep hungry, on small mats on the floor. His grandmother struggled to provide for their family as best she could, and her dedication inspired Samuel to persevere through his own life’s struggles to find success. He plans to become a physical therapist, ultimately earning a doctorate and building a career centered on helping people.

Salina Cornett Salina Cornett has spent the past 20 years working a variety of minimum wage jobs to make ends meet and to support her children. Now, Salina is working hard to show her family how much hard work and dedication can pay off. Although success in college doesn’t always come easy for her, Salina dedicates a great deal of time to her studies, and has earned high grades as a result. Her ultimate plan is to pursue her master’s degree and develop a career in mechanical engineering.

Pierce College Puyallup

Wei Han When Wei Han moved to the United States from China six years ago, she barely spoke any English. As a mother of two, Han worked her way through Pierce College’s ESL program before finishing her high school diploma and entering the college’s Applied Business program. In spite of the demands of parenthood and full-time work, Han continues to excel in her studies. She hopes to continue her college career to ultimately earn her master’s degree.

Michelle Reinicke As a stay-at-home mom for nearly 25 years, Michelle Reinicke found herself unexpectedly widowed and struggling to support six children on her own. In spite of tragic circumstances, Reinicke enrolled at Pierce College to pursue a degree that would lead to a career that would allow her to support her family. She plans to eventually earn her doctorate and become an occupational therapist.

Reprinted, with permission, from the Pierce College website.