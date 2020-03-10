Submitted by PARCS.

Do you own a business, create masterpieces in your at-home business, or work for a company that wants to reach out to the DuPont/Steilacoom/JBLM communities? If you answered yes, NOW is your chance.

PARCS is hosting the FIRST-EVER movie in the park at Clocktower Park on Saturday, August 8th, in collaboration with the City of DuPont, and we’d love you to join us in the fun at “PARCS in the Park,” Family Fun Movie Event!

** RESERVE YOUR VENDOR SPACE TODAY **

Contact Melanie Stone, PARCS President, at (253) 882-9498 or m.stone.parcs@gmail.com for more information, to reserve your vendor space, or to inquire about becoming an EVENT SPONSOR and helping us kick this tradition off with a bang!!

Remember to follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up-to-date on all the latest parks and recreation news, activities, and events throughout the Pacific Northwest

PARCS is a 501c3 nonprofit located in DuPont, Washington. PARCS works collaboratively with the City of DuPont and other community partners to bring families together through parks and recreation. Visit us at www.parcsdupont.org!