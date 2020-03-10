Coronavirus Outbreak in Washington Makes a Compelling Case for a Robust Social Safety Net

Submitted by Rebecca Parson Campaign.

Tacoma, WA — Rebecca Parson, a progressive Democrat challenging Rep. Derek Kilmer for his House seat in WA-06, expressed concern upon learning about the first two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in WA-06. The response of health officials to this serious outbreak has been limited and ineffective. The problems are myriad. But the most glaring are a dire shortage of tests coupled with an incoherent response from Donald Trump, Mike Pence, and the entire Trump administration.

As usual, when the government fails, the consequences will fall disproportionately on the most vulnerable citizens. In this instance, it will be the elderly and those with underlying health conditions who will suffer the most.

Parson notes that this outbreak will be greatly worsened by our lack of a robust safety net. With no Medicare for All or free childcare and limited paid time off, people are forced to make the unconscionable choice between their health and their economic security. For example, Washington health officials have considered closing schools, which may be an appropriate response. However, if they do, parents who cannot afford childcare will be forced to stay home and lose income from work.

“With one confirmed case in Jefferson County and another in Pierce County, I am deeply worried about how the coronavirus will affect my district,” Parson said. “Federal, state, and local officials have botched the response so far, and it’s the vulnerable people in our communities who will suffer the most. The people who we trust with our health and wellbeing must do better. Now that the emergency bill has passed, I hope there will be more tests available, those who test positive will receive the care they need, and local officials will receive the resources they need to contain the virus. I call on the federal government to provide free testing and free care to all who need it.”

MORE ABOUT REBECCA PARSON

The handling of the coronavirus outbreak is of grave concern. And while it demands a better response from public health officials, it also demands that we create a safety net that allows the sick to get well without concern for their economic security. Parson has spent her entire adult life fighting for progressive values: as a tenants’ rights organizer, a commissioner on the Tacoma Commission on Disabilities, and a court-appointed special advocate for kids in foster care. She has served as a human rights observer in a paramilitary-threatened indigenous community in Mexico, as an AmeriCorps volunteer, and she worked with the International Association of Genocide Scholars. Unlike corporate Democrats, Parson will follow through.

Parson has been endorsed by Brand New Congress, Our Revolution, and the Washington Democrats Progressive Caucus. Learn more about Parson’s campaign at: rebeccaforwa.com, and follow Parson on Twitter: @RebeccaforWA.