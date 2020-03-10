Braget Farm: A Part of DuPont History

What is Braget Farm? Where is Braget Farm? All your questions will be answered!
Guest speaker Tim Ransom uses the history of the Braget Farm and family to illustrate the difficulties American society faced in balancing its needs for public and private lands and honoring those who have maintained our open spaces.
Details:
Date: March 16, 2020
Time: 7:00 PM?-?8:30 PM
Location: DuPont Museum
Address: 207 Barksdale Ave, DuPont, WA 98327
Poster: www.dupontwa.gov/DocumentCenter/View/3390/Braget-Farm-2020?bidId=
