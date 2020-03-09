State of Black Tacoma: Stakeholder Luncheon

Submitted by The Tacoma Urban League.
Tacoma Urban League is hosting a Stakeholder Luncheon where we will present on the State of Black Tacoma.
Please Save the Date for this important event on Thursday, May 7th, doors open at 11:00AM at the Eastside Community Center. Registration details are below.
This year’s speakers will include:
- Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards
- Criminal Justice: Tacoma Council Member Keith Blocker
- Voting/Census: Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson
- Education: Tacoma Public Schools Superintendent Carla Santorno
- Environment: Pierce Conservation District – Ryan Mello
- Employment: WorkForce Central – Deborah Howell
- Housing: City of Tacoma – Jacques Colon
- Healthcare: MultiCare Health System – Jamilia Sherls-Jones
