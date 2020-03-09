State of Black Tacoma: Stakeholder Luncheon

Submitted by The Tacoma Urban League.

Tacoma Urban League is hosting a Stakeholder Luncheon where we will present on the State of Black Tacoma.

Please Save the Date for this important event on Thursday, May 7th, doors open at 11:00AM at the Eastside Community Center. Registration details are below.

This year’s speakers will include:

Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards

Criminal Justice : Tacoma Council Member Keith Blocker

: Tacoma Council Member Keith Blocker Voting/Census : Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson

: Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson Education : Tacoma Public Schools Superintendent Carla Santorno

: Tacoma Public Schools Superintendent Carla Santorno Environment : Pierce Conservation District – Ryan Mello

: Pierce Conservation District – Ryan Mello Employment : WorkForce Central – Deborah Howell

: WorkForce Central – Deborah Howell Housing : City of Tacoma – Jacques Colon

: City of Tacoma – Jacques Colon Healthcare: MultiCare Health System – Jamilia Sherls-Jones