State of Black Tacoma: Stakeholder Luncheon

Submitted by The Tacoma Urban League.

Tacoma Urban League is hosting a Stakeholder Luncheon where we will present on the State of Black Tacoma

Please Save the Date for this important event on Thursday, May 7th, doors open at 11:00AM at the Eastside Community Center. Registration details are below. 

This year’s speakers will include:

  • Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards
  • Criminal Justice: Tacoma Council Member Keith Blocker
  • Voting/Census: Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson
  • Education: Tacoma Public Schools Superintendent Carla Santorno 
  • Environment: Pierce Conservation District – Ryan Mello
  • Employment: WorkForce Central – Deborah Howell
  • Housing: City of Tacoma – Jacques Colon
  • Healthcare: MultiCare Health System – Jamilia Sherls-Jones
Register Today

