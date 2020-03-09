Springbrook Connection Fundraiser

Springbrook Connections invites you to help support our efforts to feed our community.

Our Community Meals program has become a LIFELINE for low income families living in the isolated community of Springbrook. Since our organization started this program in 2018, we have prepared and served over 3000 Hot & Healthy meals for our neighbors. These meals are served in our neighborhood park 3 times a month from April to September.

We are about to start the program again this year and we need your help to raise funding for this year’s program.

Springbrook Connections is holding a Dinner and Silent Auction

Carrs Restaurant

Address: 11006 Bridgeport Way SW

Lakewood, WA 98499

Date: April 9th, Thursday Time: 5:30pm

Tickets are $30.00

If you would like to purchase tickets, please contact:

Diane Formoso at (253) 279-9777 or Jesse Black at (253) 279-5637 or email SPRINGBROOKCONNECTjb@gmail.com