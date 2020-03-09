Pierce County Council to consider proposals for a Behavioral Health related One-Tenth of One Percent Sales Tax

Pierce County Council agenda meeting of March 10, 2020 includes three behavioral health tax related items for Council’s consideration.

Ordinance R2020-24s

Ordinance 2020-24s amends several chapters and sections of the Pierce County Code for a Sales and Use Tax for Behavioral Health Services and Therapeutic Courts and create Behavioral Health Coordinating Commission. The propose ordinance will:

Amend Chapter 2.51 “Chemical Dependency Advisory Board,” to Replace the Chemical Dependency Advisory Board with the Newly Created Behavioral Health Coordinating Commission;

Amend Chapter 4.28 of the Pierce County Code, “Sales and Use Tax”; Amending Section 4.48.020 of the Pierce County Code, “Special Revenue Funds”;

Authorize the Levy and Collection of an Additional Sales and Use Tax of One-Tenth of One Percent for Behavioral Health and Therapeutic Courts;

Provide for Allocation and Use of Taxes Received;

Make Declarations and Findings Related to Behavioral Health Disorders and Establishing County Goals and Priorities;

Provide for Administration of Taxes Collected;

Prescribe Violations and Penalties;

Direct Tax Collection to Begin at the Earliest Date Consistent with Revised Code of Washington 82.14.055;

Adopt a Planning Framework for the Behavioral Health Coordinating Commission; and

Establish a Sunset Date.

Resolution R2020-13

Resolution 2020-13 creates the Office of Behavioral Health Oversight Within the Office of the Pierce County Council.

Resolution R2020-20

Resolution 2020-20 includes:

Regional System of Care Committee Deliver to the Pierce County Council by October 1, 2020, a Strategic Plan for Behavioral Health System Improvements to Inform Future Behavioral Health Tax Expenditures; and

Specifies the Pierce County Council’s Intent to Act on an Ordinance Imposing a Behavioral Health Tax No Later than December 31, 2020.

Full versions of each proposal are located on the website of the Pierce County Council for the meeting agenda of March 10, 2020. Council accepts public comment on all proposals before it takes action including at the meeting, and the Council internet comment form. Council meetings are held at 3:00p.m. from the 10th Floor of the County City Building are live broadcasted on channel 22 (Comcast and Click! Network) and can be watched live from a link on the council website.