Library Board to discuss focusing on enjoyment, a public agency award and more

The Pierce County Library System Board of Trustees will discuss enjoyment, which is a focus area of the Library’s Strategic Plan, an award from the Pierce Conservation District, and other issues at the board meeting at the Administrative Center and Library, 3005 112th St. E., Tacoma, on Wednesday, March 11, at 3:30 p.m.

At the March meeting, the Board of Trustees will conduct the following business.

Enjoyment: focus area in the Library’s Strategic Plan. Based upon input from more than 12,000 people, the Library System created its Strategic Plan with three focus areas: learning, enjoyment and community. In the enjoyment focus area, the Library System offers rich services to help people enjoy their free time, reduce their stress, and live balanced lives. Services, such as personal reading shoppers in libraries and online, Summer Reading Program, author events, and Read with a Dog, inspire imagination and foster the love of reading. Through 1.1 million books and materials people discover new interests and pursue passions. The Library offers 24/7 access to online e-books, audiobooks and magazines as well books and movies in multiple languages in the 20 Pierce County Libraries. From writing contests for teenagers to passes to local museums the Library System connects people to many cultural enrichment opportunities.

Pierce Conservation District Public Agency of the Year Award. The Pierce Conservation District will recognize the Library System with its Public Agency of the Year Award at a presentation at Pioneer Park Pavilion in Puyallup on Wednesday, March 25. Since 2007, the Pierce Conservation District and the Library have been partners to test streams, rivers and lakes in the county. Many Pierce County Libraries serve as pick up and drop off locations for water testing kits. Volunteers throughout the county pick up and drop off water testing kits at many Pierce County Libraries. The Conservation District provides the kits with equipment to test and sample water conditions in areas throughout Pierce County. The award recognizes and thanks the Library for the important community partnership.

More information: www.piercecountylibrary.org/files/library/board-packet-03112020.pdf.