CPSD Promising Future: Jade Lin Dungca

The Clover Park School District’s featured student this week is Lakes High School senior Jade Lin Dungca.

She wasn’t a dancer when she arrived at Lakes. However, at the urging of some upper-class friends, she decided to join the school’s dance team three years ago. This year, she’s not only still a member of the team, she’s also the team captain!



Jade was part of last year’s dance squad that won the 3A state hip hop championship. “Even though I didn’t have experience dancing, joining the team was just something I wanted to do,” she said. “I’m so glad I took the chance and joined.”



Trying new things comes naturally to her. “I’m only going to get these opportunities in high school once, so I do my best to try out everything I can,” she said. “The worst I can do is fail, and that hasn’t happened yet.”



Jade also plays soccer, participates in track and field and serves as Lakes ASB president.



She plans to major in pre-med in college with aspirations of working in pediatrics for her career. “I’m not sure if I want to be a doctor or what specialty I’d focus on, but I really want to work with kids,” she said.