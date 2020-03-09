CORE Concert Volunteers Needed

Submitted by CORE.

CORE (Curran Orchard volunteer group) is seeking people who are interested in assisting with concerts during the annual Summer Concert Series at the Curran Apple Orchard Park in University Place.

Concert Coordinator duties include:

Meeting bands at the orchard (usually 4pm or later)

Bringing down chairs from the barn if needed

In case of inclement weather, contacting the high school to proceed with alternate arrangements

Acting as Master of Ceremonies (script provided) to introduce the band as well as close out the concert.

People must be available to assist with concerts on July 9, July 23 and August 6.

Concerts are held from 6:30pm-8pm at the orchard located at 3920 Grandview Dr W in University Place. For more information, please contact Debbie at kloslink@comcast.net.