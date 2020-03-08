The Suburban Times

University Place Public Safety & Criminal Justice Daytime Community Academy

What are the public safety issues facing University Place? What is law enforcement’s role in the criminal justice system in your community? How can you get a better understanding of the System? Perception versus reality. 

Join us for three hours a day starting Monday, March 23, over the course of six weeks, where we examine public safety in University Place. You won’t be disappointed!  

Clover Park Technical College

Register by calling 253.798.3141 or e-mailing jhales@co.pierce.wa.us. Space is limited.

March 23 to April 27
Mondays from 1-4 p.m.
University Place Police Headquarters

Course Outline

  • March 23: Introduction to Policing & Public Safety in University Place; Instructor: Chief Premo
  • March 30: Patrol Procedures & Use of Force; Instructor: Sergeant Jason Youngman
  • April 6: Constitutional Law & Perspectives on Law Enforcement; Instructor: Jeremy Culumber
  • April 13: What Happens After the Arrest? Instructor: Pierce County Prosecutor Kara Sanchez
  • April 20: Jail Operations/Costs and the Impacts of Mental Health; Instructor: Jail Chief Patty Jackson
  • April 27: Use of Force/Decision Making Simulation; Instructor: Retired officer Gary Shilley

