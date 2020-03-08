University Place Public Safety & Criminal Justice Daytime Community Academy

What are the public safety issues facing University Place? What is law enforcement’s role in the criminal justice system in your community? How can you get a better understanding of the System? Perception versus reality.

Join us for three hours a day starting Monday, March 23, over the course of six weeks, where we examine public safety in University Place. You won’t be disappointed!

Register by calling 253.798.3141 or e-mailing jhales@co.pierce.wa.us. Space is limited.

March 23 to April 27

Mondays from 1-4 p.m.

University Place Police Headquarters

Course Outline

March 23: Introduction to Policing & Public Safety in University Place; Instructor: Chief Premo

March 30: Patrol Procedures & Use of Force; Instructor: Sergeant Jason Youngman

April 6: Constitutional Law & Perspectives on Law Enforcement; Instructor: Jeremy Culumber

April 13: What Happens After the Arrest? Instructor: Pierce County Prosecutor Kara Sanchez

April 20: Jail Operations/Costs and the Impacts of Mental Health; Instructor: Jail Chief Patty Jackson

April 27: Use of Force/Decision Making Simulation; Instructor: Retired officer Gary Shilley