Legislative Page Dawson Keith sponsored by Rep. Kilduff

Dawson Keith, a student at Curtis Junior High School, served as a page last week in the Washington State House of Representatives. Sponsored by State Rep. Christine Kilduff (D-University Place), Dawson is the son of Debbie and Derek Keith of Fircrest.

Rep. Kilduff with Page Dawson Keith – Feb. 27, 2020

“Dawson demonstrated a keen interest in the legislative process while serving in Olympia last week. He went above and beyond to help our office coordinate newsletter sign ups after a busy Town Hall,” said Kilduff. Pages assume a wide variety of responsibilities, from presenting the flags to distributing amendments on the House floor.

Pages support the efficient operation of the Legislature while also receiving daily civics instruction, drafting their own bills, and participating in mock committee hearings.