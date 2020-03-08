CPSD Staff Spotlight: Joe Gutierrez

The CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features Lakeview Hope Academy chief custodian Joe Gutierrez. He is in his third year at the school.

Originally from Spokane, Joe retired from the Army as a sergeant first class after 22 years in the service. Looking for a new career, his priority was finding something that would have the biggest impact on his local community. Education was the perfect field.

“My favorite part of the day is when it’s 7:15 in the morning and kids start to come into the building,” he said. “Getting to interact with students is the greatest thing in the world to me.”

Joe goes out of his way to talk with students. As a face every student sees during the day, he wants them to know he’s more than just a custodian and that he cares about them. “I try to be a mentor to them,” he said.