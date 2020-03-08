Construction brings overnight I-5 ramp closures in Tacoma

TACOMA – Contractor crews building a new southbound Interstate 5 Puyallup River Bridge have a handful of overnight ramp and local street closures planned for the week of March 9. During the closures, crews will continue placing concrete in an area where they are widening I-5, repair overhead lighting and perform drainage repairs.

Monday, March 9

Wiley Avenue from East L Street to East McKinley Way will close from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m.

Northbound I-5 exit to State Route 167 will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, March 10

The intersection of Wiley Avenue and East 27th Street will close from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m.

I-705 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, March 11

Northbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

I-705 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Northbound I-5 exit to Port of Tacoma Road will close from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Additional overnight ramp closures for the I-5 and SR 16 interchange project are listed at TacomaTraffic.com.

Some work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled. Ramp closures will have signed detours in place.

Travelers are reminded to watch their speed in work zones and give construction crews the room they need.

Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.