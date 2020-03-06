Steilacoom Town Administrator March 6 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – March 17, 2020, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Planning Commission – April 13, 2020 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – April 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Preservation and Review Board – March 25, 2020 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and

Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website once approved.

Covid-19 Update:

The Town of Steilacoom understands many people are concerned about the COVID-19 virus. Pierce County has no cases of COVID-19 at this time, but the Puget Sound public health agencies are identifying more positive cases of the disease in the Puget Sound region. The Town will follow guidance from Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department to help protect people’s health.

Town operations will be open during normal business hours. Any changes to operating hours or limiting of proceedings will be provided in future updates and will only be done in consultation with TPCHD officials.

Everyone should follow the recommendations from the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department which include:

Increase handwashing and use of alcohol-based sanitizer

Respiratory hygiene and cough etiquette – cover a cough or a sneeze

Keep distance from others (more than six feet, if possible)

Frequently clean and disinfect surfaces

Remain home during a respiratory illness

Remain calm and don’t panic.

More information from the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department can be found at www.tpchd.org/coronavirus.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson offers the following statement warning consumers about possible scams preying on COVID-19 fears:

“Scammers often prey on fear. As the COVID-19 outbreak and response continue, Washingtonians may see people advertising products or services they claim treat or cure the disease. There is no specific antiviral treatment recommended for COVID-19 at this time. Any claims that a product or service can cure, kill, or destroy COVID-19 are probably false, and should be reported to our office.”

Information on filing a complaint is available here: www.atg.wa.gov/file-complaint

Public Safety:

Public Safety happenings for the past week:

112 total incidents

52 traffic stops

1 report of domestic violence assault. Charges referred to the prosecutor.

1 report of domestic violence threats. Charges referred to the prosecutor.

1 report of alleged sexual assault that occurred in town several months ago but was reported to an outside agency. Investigation is underway.

Assisted the Pierce County Sheriff’s office with recovery the body of a deceased individual from Chambers Bay.

Speeding emphasis on Union Avenue continues.

Public Safety response continues for congestion on Galloway Street and Old Military Road during Cherrydale Elementary release.

New officer continues to perform well during FTO.

Cherrydale School:

There has been an increase in congestion around student pickup time at Cherrydale Elementary School. The Public Safety Department reminds parents please to avoid parking in prohibited areas along Galloway Street and blocking traffic along Old Military Road.

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew concentrated on vactoring catch basins and manholes and performing other maintenance activities.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew replaced a light ballast at the Community Center; replaced a street light on Martin and 4th Street; performed a service disconnection for a panel change in the 1400 block of Lafayette Street; disconnected power for a home demolition in the 1100 block of Sequalish Street; provided a temporary power service in the 1100 block of Walnut Lane; and performed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew performed inspections for the Norberg Development; repaired a pressure reducing valve on Old Military Road and Natalie Lane; removed spoils from the lower yard; jetted sewer lines; and performed other maintenance activities.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew trimmed trees around the bell tower; commenced mowing of Town parks with assistance from the Cedar Creek work crew; commenced design of an irrigation system extension for the Jim Senko garden area of Cormorant Park; removed and disposed of old furniture and exercise equipment from the Community Center and the Public Safety building; and performed other buildings and grounds maintenance activities.

Other:

Friends of the Steilacoom Library Speaker Series:

The Friends of the Steilacoom Library and the Steilacoom Historical Museum are partnering to bring back the historical speaker series. All events are at 3 PM at the Museum.

March 13: Karen Haas, Pioneer Memories, Future Dreams: Ezra Jane Meeker.

Census 2020: You Count:

Each year, the federal government distributes hundreds of billions of dollars to states and communities based on Census Bureau data. Locally census statistics are used to plan for a variety of resident needs including new roads, schools and emergency services. Businesses use census data to determine where to open places to shop.

In 2020, the U.S. Census Bureau will implement new technology to make it easier to respond. For the first time, people will be able to respond online, by phone, as well as by mail. The bureau will use data that the public has already provided to reduce follow up visits. And, the bureau is building an accurate address list and automating its field operations—all while keeping the public’s information confidential and safe.

For those who do not complete the census on or by Census Day (April 1, 2020), in-person house visits will occur. Residents may also see people canvassing neighborhoods to check addresses.

Read more about the census, see a timeline or learn more about temporary work available through the U.S. Census Bureau.

County’s plan if COVID-19 comes here:

The cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continue to grow internationally. Our residents have a low chance of getting the virus. Pierce County currently has no cases of COVID-19.

Tacoma Pierce County Health Department officials are monitoring a small number of people who recently returned from mainland China; no one has symptoms, but they know it’s possible the disease could come here and spread here.

Public health follows a playbook to plan for, respond to and control public health risks. They practice from this playbook often, for everything from measles outbreaks and environmental threats to emerging disease threats like COVID-19.

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department is enhancing their plans to help limit the spread of disease if they do see any cases in our county, following new guidance from the State Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The fast spread of this disease outside of the U.S. is concerning, and they understand hearing about this in national and international news stories can be alarming. TPCHD officials want people to focus on what they can do now—and what they should plan to do in case we see the spread of disease locally.

TPCHD officials are working with our state and county partners, agencies that serve the public, and employers so organizations will know what to do if the need arises to:

Cancel events.

Keep people home from school or work.

Modify transportation and travel.

What can I do to protect myself and my family?

This virus spreads by breathing in small particles caused by coughing or sneezing, like the flu (influenza), so it’s important to wash your hands and stay away from people who are sick. But, unlike the flu, this virus is new and we don’t have a vaccine yet. This means our bodies have less existing immunity to protect us and it is more important than ever to stay home when you are sick and limit contact with other sick individuals.

What can I do now?

To prevent the spread of any disease, wash your hands, cover your cough, stay hydrated and stay home when you are sick.

Wear surgical type masks to keep germs to yourself when in public and sick.

You and your family should have emergency plans in place if schools close, or you are unable to attend work.

Talk to your employer about alternative work arrangements.

Your current risk remains low. You can take steps to help keep it that way.

Learn more and find answers to frequently asked questions at www.tpchd.org/coronavirus.