SHSD To Host Exceptional Families Resource Fair

Steilacoom Historical School District invites families of students with special needs to attend the Exceptional Families Resource Fair. This event will take place on Tuesday, March 10, from 6:00 – 8:00 pm in the Steilacoom High School Library, 54 Sentinel Drive, Steilacoom, WA.

Families will learn more about services and resources available in our area, including training, recreational opportunities, employment, life skills services, and much more. Support services from JBLM will also be in attendance. Don’t miss out on this one-stop-shop of resources.

For more information, please contact SHSD Student Services at (253) 983-2238 or juanderson@steilacoom.k12.wa.us

Steilacoom Historical School District serves the communities of Steilacoom, DuPont, Ketron Island, Anderson Island, and portions of Lakewood and unincorporated Pierce County.