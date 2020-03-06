Don’t forget to stop by the Civic Building Gallery on the second Saturday of every month from noon to 2 p.m. and on the second Tuesday of every month from 6 to 8 p.m. to share your questions, concerns and ideas with Mayor Caroline Belleci.

University Place Mayor Caroline Bellici.

Her “Meet UP with the Mayor” sessions kicked off this month, with about ten U.P. residents stopping by to chat with Mayor Belleci to share what was on their minds. She says the topics discussed ranged from property taxes to speeding in neighborhoods and questions about reinstating speed hump traffic control measures. Some also asked for updates on various projects in town that are currently on hold. “The conversation was casual and really fun,” Belleci said. “People just wanted clarification on some things.”

Although she was prepared to help these residents sign up for the City’s various communications tools, including this newsletter, FlashVote, and CodeRed, Belleci said she was pleasantly surprised to learn they were already enrolled and connected.

“My intention is for these conversations to be driven by the citizens, so I don’t come prepared with any agenda other than finding out what they are thinking,” she said.

The next Meet UP with the Mayor will be Tuesday, March 10 from 6-8 p.m.