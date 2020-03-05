Spring Calendar for Tacoma’s Art Museum

Tacoma, WA — Spring highlights at Tacoma Art Museum include many opportunities to learn about art and share in art-making. Visitors can enjoy John James Audubon’s work from 1840s and artwork created in the 1930s as part of the Works Progress Administration.

Opportunities for public participation are offered on scheduled dates to color on RYAN! Feddersen’s interactive mural in the exhibition The Naturalist & The Trickster: Audubon/RYAN!. TAM’s Earth Day celebration on Saturday, April 19 brings many ways to celebrate our natural world. Debora Moore’s intricate quartet of glass trees close on May 17 to be sent to an exhibition at Washington D.C.’s Renwick Gallery in Forces of Nature: Renwick Invitational 2020.

Closing Soon

Debora Moore: Arboria

By creating life-size flowering glass trees, the artist explores the four seasons through sweeping forms adorned with glass blossoms.

Closes May 17

The Documenta Project

Mary Van Cline seeks to create portraits of artists, collectors, and leaders of the first generation of the studio glass movement. Her long friendships with subjects allow her to capture sitters at ease and reveal hints about their creative powers.

Closes May 24

Ongoing Special Exhibitions

The Naturalist and The Trickster: Audubon/RYAN!

February 1- May 10, 2020

Although centuries apart, artists John James Audubon and RYAN! Feddersen have drawn inspiration from animals and the natural world to create compelling work that urges us to better understand the human impact on the environment. As 2020 marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, TAM presents this exhibition which explores themes of animals, environmentalism, and conservation.

Forgotten Stories: Northwest Public Art of the 1930s

February 22 – August 16, 2020



Alongside new highways and bridges, government investment in Northwest public art and artists in the 1930s stimulated economic recovery and resulted in hundreds of artworks whose story has been untold, until now! The exhibition will offer an extensive overview of the work created in our region and bring forgotten treasures back to view. Part of TAM’s historical Northwest Perspective exhibition series, it will be accompanied by a major publication.

Events

Earth Day Celebration

Sunday, April 19

For the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day, join the celebration at TAM with RYAN! Feddersen.

Storytelling and Mural Coloring with RYAN! Feddersen2-5 pm

From Coyote’s rebirth to having to evade the FBI, hear from artist RYAN! Feddersen as she tells the story of the Coyote Now Epic interactive installation. Visitors are invited to color in the drawings using handmade crayons shaped to look like coyote bones.

Cost: Free with admission

TAM Spring Luncheon

Monday, April 27, noon-2 pm

Please join us for Tacoma Art Museum’s annual spring luncheon – an exciting opportunity to celebrate and support TAM’s mission of connecting people through art. This program will raise funds to benefit the Museum’s educational programs, inspiring exhibitions, and care and growth of the permanent collection.

As a special treat for guests, we are having a small pop-up exhibition of some of the Japanese woodblock prints from TAM’s collection. The preservation and exhibition of these fragile works is one of the many ways TAM continues to invest in sharing the many diverse voices who have influenced the development of Northwest art. Enjoy champagne cocktails and a tasteful lunch in an intimate garden atmosphere, with a message from a local keynote speaker. Stick around for the social hour following lunch to view current exhibitions and indulge in the sounds of Tacoma-based string quartet, the Arcobaleno Strings.

Ticket Levels:

$50 – $175

Sponsored by: Propel Insurance, JTM Construction, Watson’s Greenhouse, Showcase Magazine, Heritage Distilling Co.

Mother’s Day Brunch

Sunday, May 10

Two Seatings: 10 am-noon and noon-2 pm

Make Mom feel special this Mother’s Day by treating her to an artful brunch at TAM by Pacific Grill Events & Catering. Reservations include complimentary museum admission, activity in galleries, full buffet access & art-making in TAM Studio!

Tickets: $39.95 Adult, $19.95 Children 6-12, $10.95 Children 2-5, Children under 2 are free (no reservation required); TAM Member receive a 10% discount.

Space limited and reservations required.

Education Programs

Slow Art Day

Saturday, April 4, 11am-noon

TAM celebrates Slow Art Day with guided looking and discussion of a favorite work of art in the galleries. Join a TAM educator for a deep dive into a single work of art, meet other art enthusiasts, and explore together.

Cost: Free with Museum admission

Storytelling and Mural Coloring with RYAN! Feddersen

Thursday, April 16, 5-8 pm and Sunday, April 19, 2-5 pm

From Coyote’s rebirth to having to evade the FBI, hear from artist RYAN! Feddersen as she tells the story of the Coyote Now Epic interactive installation. Visitors are invited to color in the drawings using handmade crayons shaped to look like coyote bones.

Cost: Free with admission

TAM Teach! Teacher Workshop: Notes from the Field

Thursday, April 23

Secondary workshop 3:30 – 6:30 pm, Elementary workshop 4:30 – 7:30 pm

Scientists use sketches and drawings to record their findings. Investigate works of art in the exhibition The Naturalist & The Trickster: Audubon/RYAN!. Explore the intersections of art and science, and consider how you could use multi-modal learning in your own classroom. Includes STEM clock hours.

Cost: $15 per person for a 3-hour workshop; clock hours provided

Sip & Craft: Pallet Sign Art Workshop

Thursday, April 23, 5:30 pm – 8 pm

Join us to sip on wine and nibble on appetizers while creating a customized pallet sign. TAM is proud to partner with The Makery, a DIY craft studio based in Tacoma. In this 2.5-hour workshop, guests will be allowed to create their own pallet sign using a unique design template. There will be about 40 paint and stain colors to choose from to make your sign fit your home and family.

Cost: (14×19 board) Member: $50/ Non-Member: $60

Seating limited. Please contact the Membership department for further details.

Homeschool Day: Public Art, Yesterday and Today

Wednesday, April 29, 10am – 2 pm

Join us for a special day just for homeschool students! Participate in a guided tour of works of art in the museum. Create your own artwork, learning from an expert teaching artist. Spend time exploring the galleries on your own, with self-guided activities and a scavenger hunt. Check out art-making activities in TAM Studio.

$10 per student; one adult chaperone per family free ($5 per additional adult); children under 4 free

Artist Talk: Public Art in Tacoma

Thursday, May 7, 6pm

What makes Tacoma a hub for contemporary public art with hundreds of works across the city, both indoors and outdoors? Reflecting on the exhibition Forgotten Stories: Northwest Public Art of the 1930s join us for a discussion of some of the city’s favorite public art projects, upcoming works, and what the future holds for public art in Tacoma.

Cost: FREE

Art Management: How to Care for Your Art Collection at Home

Thursday, May 14, 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm

Please join TAM’S Associate Director of Curatorial & Head Registrar Jessica Wilks for a discussion on how to care for your art collection at home. Owning art is a big investment with many pieces requiring plenty of care over time. Learn techniques how to take care of your collection as well as how to hang 2-D artworks and safeguard your masterpieces from damage during packing, shipping, and display. All levels of experience welcome.

Cost: Members: Free/ Non-Members: $10

Seating limited. Please contact the Membership department for further details.