South Sound 911 appoints Deborah Grady as executive director

South Sound 911’s Board of Directors appointed Deborah Grady as the public safety agency’s next executive director effective Monday, April 6. The Board voted unanimously today to approve a contract with Grady, currently the public safety communications manager for the Sacramento Police Department.

Grady, who was among five final candidates interviewed by the Board of Directors on Friday, Feb. 28, is not new to the Pacific Northwest. Grady was previously the executive director of SNOCOM 911 in Mountlake Terrace, Wash., from 2009-2015.

“The Board of Directors has complete confidence in Ms. Grady’s proven track record of accomplishments,” South Sound 911 Board Chair and Pierce County Councilmember Doug Richardson said. “She is the right person, at the right time, to lead South Sound 911 going forward.”

Under the direction of the Board of Directors, the executive director plans South Sound 911’s future direction and leads the agency’s day-to-day operations. The position oversees more than 230 full-time equivalent (FTE) employees.

“I am honored to be selected by the Board for this opportunity and to work with all of the stakeholders of South Sound 911,” Grady said. “Without question, what South Sound 911’s team has accomplished is impressive and has enhanced public safety to all in Pierce County. I look forward to joining the team as the next executive director.”

Grady’s contract includes an annual base salary of $205,000 with benefits consistent with the current executive director contract, and calls for a performance evaluation after six months and after one year of employment, and annual evaluations thereafter.