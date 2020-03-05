Seaport Speaker Series, Sunday, March 8

Submitted by Foss Waterway Seaport.

The March presentation in the Seaport Speaker Series features Captain Eric Von Brandenfels, President, Puget Sound Pilots Association. This is an opportunity to learn first-hand about the veteran mariners who guide those large ocean-going vessels through Puget Sound, their duties and responsibilities and the rigid requirements that aspiring polite must satisfy.

Captain Von Brandenfels will also offer advice to recreational boaters encountering large vessels and communication resources available. The program runs from 1:00PM to 3:00PM on Sunday, March 8th at the Museum and is included in admission fees. The Museum is located at 705 Dock Street. Please visit our website www.fosswaterwayseaport.org for more information.