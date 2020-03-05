Louder Than a Bomb – Tacoma: The Teen Poetry-Slam Festival Returns March

Submitted by Christina Butcher, LTAB Coordinator, Write253.

Tacoma, WA – This March, Louder Than a Bomb-Tacoma: The Teen Poetry Festival (LTAB-Tacoma) returns for its fifth year in a row, showcasing poetry written and performed by teens throughout the greater Tacoma area. Festival events feature over 100 youth participants, representing over 24 schools and community organizations in Pierce, Thurston and King Counties.

LTAB-Tacoma is a community-building poetry-slam in which “the points are not the point, the point is the poetry.” It was founded in 2016 and is modelled after the original Louder Than A Bomb (LTAB) festival in Chicago. LTAB-Tacoma has more than quadrupled in size since it was founded and continues to play a vital role in cultivating creative self-expression among local youth.

The 2020 LTAB-Tacoma festival opens with preliminary rounds at King’s Books ( 218 St. Helens Ave.) on Wednesday, March 11 (6 – 8 p.m.) and Washington State History Museum ( 1911 Pacific Ave.) from Thursday, March 12, through Sunday, March 15 (bout times vary). Finals rounds will also take place at Washington State History Museum on March 21 at 3 p.m. Preliminary and finals rounds include live DJs, special guests and a fun and supportive environment for poets and audience alike. Events are all-ages and free for school-aged youth. Adults are encouraged to pay a suggested door price of $10 at LTAB-Tacoma finals competitions (although no one will be turned away at the door).

LTAB-Tacoma will also feature its second annual College-Age Independent Poetry Slam, taking place on March 6. The “College Indie Slam” will feature poets ages 19-24 competing for an opportunity to perform in front of hundreds of audience members during LTAB-Tacoma finals. The College Indie Slam will be held at King’s Books at 6:30 p.m.

Write253 will also be opening its pop-up letterpress print shop, Line Break Press , located in the old museum store, on March 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. While the print shop is open, LTAB-Tacoma attendees and visitors will have the opportunity to make a special-edition LTAB-Tacoma print and learn more about the art of letterpress printing.