Lakewood seeks Veterans Drive SW Improvement Project Bids

The City of Lakewood seeks upgrades to the corridor from Gravelly Lake Drive to the entrance of the Veteran’s Administration (VA) hospital, will include: the construction of road with two 12-foot-wide-lanes with curb and gutter on either side, shared use path on the south and east side sidewalk on the north and west side, as well as landscaping throughout the corridor. There will also be the construction of three roundabouts. The roundabouts will be located at Dolly Madison Street, Vernon Avenue, and Lake City Boulevard. The project will also modify a traffic signal system, add pedestrian rapid flashing beacons and radar speed feedback signs, upgrade stormwater conveyance/infiltration systems, and add illumination along the length of the corridor.

Plans, specifications, addenda, and plan holders list for this project are available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at www.bxwa.com. Click on: “Posted Projects”; “Public Works”, “City of Lakewood, WA.” Bidders are encouraged to “Register as a Bidder”, in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List”. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at (425) 258-1303 should you require further assistance. Informational copies of any available maps, plans, and specifications are on file for inspection in the office of the Lakewood Public Works Director (253) 983-7795.

Bidders shall be qualified for the type of work proposed. A Bidder’s Construction Experience form is included in the Contract Provisions.

All bids shall be submitted on the prescribed Bid Forms and in the manner as stated in this advertisement and in the Bid Documents, and said bids shall be accompanied by a bid deposit in the form of cash, cashier’s check, certified check, postal money order, or a surety bond to the City of Lakewood in the amount of five percent (5%) of the total amount of the bid. Faxed bids and/or surety bonds will not be accepted.

Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope with the outside clearly marked with the bid opening date and time, the project name and number as it appears in this advertisement and the name and address of the bidder. Bids shall be addressed to the City Clerk, City of Lakewood, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-5027.

The City of Lakewood reserves the right to waive informalities in the bidding, accept a proposal of the lowest responsible bidder, reject any or all bids, republish the call for bids, revise or cancel the work, or require the work to be done in another way if the best interest of the City is served.

Sealed bids will be received by the City of Lakewood at the office of the City Clerk at 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-5027, until 2:00 p.m. on March 24, 2020, and not later, and will then be opened and publicly read aloud in the American Lake Conference Room.