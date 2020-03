The Lakewood City Council will hold a Retreat on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 8:30 a.m., in the City Hall Council Chambers located at 6000 Main Street SW Lakewood, WA 98499. The purpose of the meeting is to identify City Council priorities for the 2021-2022 biennium.

To view the meeting agenda please visit: cityoflakewood.us/city-council/city-council-agendas/