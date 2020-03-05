Lakewood City Council approves Steilacoom Blvd construction contract

At its March 2, 2020 regular meeting the Lakewood City Council authorized awarding a $1.148 million construction contract to Northwest Cascade, Inc. plus a 10 percent contingency ($114,815) for the construction of the Steilacoom Blvd/88th St SW Overlay project.

This project will perform structural repairs to the existing roadway between Weller and Custer roads before the pavement overlay work is done. This proposed pavement repair and preservation strategy will prevent costly future reconstruction of the road.

The project proposes to replace cracked storm pipes, replace and relocate catch basins, construct concrete traffic curb where none exists, patch existing pavement failures, re-pave the road and install durable plastic pavement markings.

The in-pavement vehicle detection will be upgraded to video detection at the Weller Road and Phillips Road intersections. In addition, the area behind the concrete curbing will be rough-graded and rocked in preparation for sidewalk constructed, which will occur at a later date.

The Steilacoom Boulevard/88th St SW corridor is a main east-west connector within the area geographically limited by Chambers Creek and Lake Steilacoom. It serves single and multifamily housing, and Pierce College and Lakes High School educational facilities.

City of Lakewood and Town of Steilacoom residents rely on the corridor daily to reach the city of Tacoma, the Lakewood Towne Center, Interstate 5 and state Route 512. The average daily traffic load of 23,475 vehicles has taken a toll on the existing roadway over the years.