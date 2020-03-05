Get a jump on spring with gardening workshops

If the promise of spring has sparked dreams of the perfect garden, the Pierce County Library System can help. Pursue garden passions or discover a new interest with a series of free gardening events in partnership with Washington State University Master Gardeners and Pierce Conservation District.

With Punxsutawney Phil, the nation’s honorary and legendary groundhog, predicting an early spring, Pierce County residents are ready for spring, and Pierce County Library has many classes to help gardening enthusiasts and want-to-be-gardeners get a jump on the growing season.

Edible Garden Series – Fruit Trees for the Pacific Northwest

Thursday, March 12, 6-8 p.m., Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma

Learn about perennial food production with tips for planting and maintaining fruit and nut trees and shrubs.

Gardening and Climate Change

Wednesday, March 18, 7-8:15 p.m., University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100

Now is the time to plan and plant for the 2020 growing season. Bring questions and observations.

Master Gardener Series: Soil and Early Planting

Saturday, March 21, 2-3 p.m., Tillicum Pierce County Library, 14916 Washington Ave. S.W., Lakewood

Learn how to prepare soil for successful early planting, what to plant and what not to plant, and how to protect from late frost.

Something’s Rotting: Build Healthy Soil and Make Better Compost

Saturday, April 4, 2-3:30 p.m., South Hill Pierce County Library, 15420 Meridian E., Puyallup

Learn how healthy soil can feed a garden, reduce water bills, and slow down stormwater runoff.

Edible Garden Series: Container Gardening

Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma

Just a balcony to work with? No problem! Learn how to grow food in containers of all sizes.

Pierce County Library offers hundreds of books on gardening from growing fruits and vegetables to the perfect cut flower bed. Books range from kids and beginners to expert gardeners.

Find more opportunities to enjoy free time at www.piercecountylibrary.org.