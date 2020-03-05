Caring for Kids Says Thank You

Caring for Kids wants to thank everyone who attended and donated to our Happy Hearts Dinner Auction. We appreciate the love and support of our kids and families in need. This was our biggest auction event ever with 550 people in attendance.

Thank you to the Clover Park Technical College Culinary Arts Program who served a wonderful dinner to the 550 people. They were so efficient everyone had their dinner within 30 minutes! The Equinox Band provided great music for the evening free of charge. The music makes such a difference in the evening festivities. Our dedicated volunteers are pros making the event a big success!

Caring for Kids works every day to make difference in the community. Thank you for helping us!