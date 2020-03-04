West Pierce Fire & Rescue Deputy Chief Selected into 2020 Fire Service Executive Development Institute

The International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC) recently announced West Pierce Fire & Rescue’s Deputy Chief Hallie McCurdy has been accepted into the Fire Service Executive Development Institute (FSEDI). Chief McCurdy competed with fire chiefs and chief officers from across the United States and Canada to become one of only 20 people selected for the 2020 cohort program.

The Fire Service Executive Development Institute is a year-long leadership-development program created by the IAFC and funded by a grant from Motorola Solutions Foundation to provide new and aspiring fire chiefs with the tools they need to have successful and productive tenures.

Chief McCurdy is a 25 year veteran of West Pierce Fire & Rescue, previously serving as the Battalion Chief and Assistant Chief of the Prevention Division. In January of this year, she was promoted to Deputy Chief of Support Services. In her capacity as Deputy Chief, she oversees a broad number of program areas including, community risk reduction, logistics, and communications. Chief McCurdy has earned her Master’s Degree in Public Administration through the University of Washington and Executive Fire Officer designation through the National Fire Academy.

When the department was notified Chief McCurdy had been selected for the FESDI 2020 cohort, Chief Sharp was not surprised. “Chief McCurdy has consistently proven herself to be a forward-thinking, progressive fire service leader at the local, state and national level. We are very excited to have her participating in this great learning opportunity.”

