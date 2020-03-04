Rep. Morgan’s ballot return date measure passes legislature

Tuesday the Washington State Senate unanimously approved House Bill 1520 by Rep. Melanie Morgan (D-Parkland). The bill requires ballot return envelopes to prominently display the election day by which ballots must be postmarked.

The bill passed the House of Representative with unanimous votes in 2019 and 2020. It now heads to Governor Inslee for his approval and signature.

“Printing a bold-typed return date reminder on each ballot return envelope is one way we can invite voters to participate in the voting process. It’s a small change that makes a big difference in helping people remember to perform their civic duty,” said Rep. Morgan.

The 29th Legislative District that Rep. Morgan represents consistently has one of the lowest rates of voter participation.

Between the 2019 and 2020 legislative session, the Pierce County Auditor, Julie Anderson, made this change on the November and February ballots envelopes.

The bill is supported by the Washington Association of County Auditors.

“While some states seem to make it as difficult as possible to vote, I am proud to contribute to Washington’s long legacy of seeking to increase access to democracy,” Rep. Morgan continued.