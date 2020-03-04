Raise Your Voice and Take Action to Help End Homelessness

Submitted by Associated Ministries.

We are much stronger when we work together! Homelessness is a crisis in our community; we need each other in order to effectively address this urgent issue. Please join us for Associated Ministries’ next Community Quarterly Meeting (CQM) on homelessness.

When: Thursday, March 19 from 5-7 pm (light snacks provided)

Where: Bethlehem Baptist Church, 4818 Portland Ave. E., Tacoma

This is the most important CQM we’ve held to date; please make every effort to attend. We believe you will leave inspired by people who are actively involved in the journey to end homelessness. Special guests and topics to be discussed at the March CQM are:

Joey Ager, a Tacoma-based community organizer, process facilitator and leadership advisor, is leading a special project with Associated Ministries to identify opportunities and obstacles surrounding faith community engagement with homelessness in Tacoma. He is currently engaging faith leaders in honest spaces of dialogue and evaluation, with the ultimate purpose of uncovering findings that realistically address the role and capacity of faith communities in responding to homelessness. Joey will be facilitating an energizing listening session to garner your input and ideas during the March CQM.

Mark Merrill, Executive Director of Shared Housing Services, will share about one of the most unique and innovative housing solutions in our community: home sharing. This is one of the most underutilized housing resources and it has the potential to dramatically impact homelessness. Join us to learn more about this hidden gem of a resource in our community that can impact yours, as well as others, lives.

Duke Paulson, Executive Director of the Tacoma Rescue Mission will introduce two of their new programs: a soon-to-open Women’s Shelter and the Congregational Outreach Alliance, a new network seeking to strengthen efforts to effectively reach out those experiencing homelessness. Topics include how should we approach people? What information/resources should we offer? Who should attend the meeting?

People of faith and good-will who have an open heart and a willing spirit to come together to learn, participate, and be involved in practical ways to address homelessness. We especially encourage attendance from those representing a specific faith community (the pastor or their appointed representative), as well as other interested individuals.

What will be achieved at the meeting?

Attendees will be informed and educated regarding the background, context, and challenges related to the issue of homelessness.

Attendees will gain a better understanding of effective interventions already underway to address homelessness.

We will discuss potential projects and solutions that attendees can engage in as faith communities or individuals to positively impact homelessness.

If you have any questions about the CQM, please contact Valorie Crout, Chief Program Officer for Associated Ministries at 253-426-1508 or valoriec@associatedministries.org.