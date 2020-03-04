Pierce Transit Board March 5 Special Board Meeting Retreat Agenda

The Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners will hold a Special Board Meeting Retreat (download agenda packet) on Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Pierce Transit Training Center Building, Rainier Conference Room, located at 3720 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington.

The Board will discuss and/or review the following topics:

Review of Classification and Compensation Study and Proposed Reclassification and Compensation Structure. Review and Discussion about Future Service Needs and Consideration to Proceed with a Ballot Measure to Collect Additional Sales Tax for Additional Service. Review of Board Composition Review Committee Meeting Scheduled for March 25, 2020.

It is anticipated that the Board may give direction to staff, but no final disposition on any matter will occur at this meeting.