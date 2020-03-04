Pierce College’s coronavirus preparations

Pierce College is closely monitoring the coronavirus and associated COVID-19 disease. Pierce College leadership is working closely with public health officials to keep up to date on recent events regarding the virus and potential impacts to the college, and we are developing plans to mitigate those impacts.

Public health officials have recommended that people experiencing flu-like symptoms stay home from school and work.?If you are ill, please do not come to the college.

We urge you and your family members to stay informed. The Tacoma/Pierce County Health Department (TPCHD) provides detailed information about symptoms, risk levels, and how to keep healthy. TPCHD also posts updates on their blog about the local situation, including their efforts to help limit the spread of disease if we do experience any cases in our county. We also encourage you to visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, which is tracking COVID-19, issuing guidance about travel, and providing the most current information about the situation.

Faculty, staff, and students have asked about anticipated impacts to instruction and other college operations, as well as what steps they should take. At present, the number of people in Washington with confirmed infections is low. Correspondingly, impacts to the current instructional program and college activities are modest, and classes and scheduled activities are currently continuing as planned. This is an evolving situation, both in Washington and globally, so circumstances could change rapidly.

Sharing accurate information during a time of heightened concern is one of the best things we can do to reduce stigma, anxiety, and panic. Please find more information and updates through the Washington State Department of Health, to help assure that any information you do share is accurate and up to date.

A webpage on our Pierce College site has been developed to keep the college community updated on the latest coronavirus developments.



