Open house on Washington Blvd road improvements is Thursday at Lakewood City Hall

The public is invited to Lakewood City Hall Thursday, March 5 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. for a second open house on planned road improvements in the Lake City neighborhood.

The open house will be held in Council Chambers, 6000 Main St SW. City staff will be on hand to talk with residents, answer questions and explain the proposed improvements.

The project will rebuild the heavily-traveled 3.5 mile corridor from the city’s western border with Joint Base Lewis-McChord’s north access point. Road improvements will be made on Washington Blvd, North Gate Rd, and Edgewood Ave. A section of Vernon Avenue between Washington Boulevard and Veterans Drive will also be rebuilt and Gravelly Lake Drive will see two sections rebuilt, one between Washington Boulevard and Veterans Drive and the second section just east of its intersection with Veterans Drive to Nyanza Road.

Improvements include sidewalks, street lighting, bike facilities, curb and gutter and up to 10 roundabouts at intersections along Washington Boulevard.

Read more about this project and see design schematics of potential road configurations at the JBLM-North Access road improvement project page.