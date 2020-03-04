Gourmet Burger Shop Gig Harbor – Restaurant Review

My buddy Rob and his brother Paige helped me move a truck load of office dividers from Port Orchard to my home office in Tacoma. We did men’s work and deserved a break after loading, hauling, and carrying cubical panels. Well . . . okay, so it was only three dividers, but we were hungry. We went to the Gourmet Burger Shop in Gig Harbor. None of us had ever heard of it, so that made us explorers as well as he-men.

Rob ordered the Bacon Cheddar burger with onion rings. When I asked him how it was he said, “That was the best burger I’ve ever eaten.”

Paige ordered the Gorgonzola Avocado with onion rings. I looked at him and asked, “Well, what’s your opinion.” He shook his head and then blinked a couple of times as he sang the praises of Gorgonzola.

I thought I was ordering Pastrami and Swiss Cheese, but no. What was delivered was Pastrami and Swiss Cheese on top of my gourmet burger. It had a super tang and was absolutely incredible.

While Rob and Paige ordered onion rings I ordered the shoe string potatoes. They shared the onions rings and I shared the shoe strings. The beer battered onion rings were beautiful and crunched and melted in the mouth. The shoe string potatoes were a mixture of crispy and tasty soft. They were lightly oiled. There was more than I could eat. The consensus was that the Gourmet Burger Shop deserved it’s name and that we should return for seconds sometime in the future.

The Gourmet Burger Shop is at the end of the harbor (4120 Harborview Dr, Gig Harbor, Washington 98332) and almost to Donkey Creek. Burgers are cooked to order. They also have turkey burgers and a vegetarian burger. Every bite was wonderful. But, next time I’ll bring my wife and we can share the fried oyster basket . . . and a salad just for a change up.