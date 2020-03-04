COVID-19 Virus Information and What You Need to Know

There is a lot of information going out around COVID-19 (also referred to as Coronavirus) and West Pierce Fire & Rescue is asking the community to stay informed with reliable information. All WPFR personnel are taking proper precautions and conducting business as usual. Some things you can do during this time:

Wash your hands frequently and cover your cough

Stay home if you are feeling ill

If you suspect you may have symptoms of COVID-19, contact your healthcare provider by phone

Don’t panic and keep up with up-to-date information from the Washington State Department of Health

It is clear when walking through the aisles of our local stores that many items are out of stock. It is important to remember this is not a time to panic, but to practice good personal hygiene and stay home if you are not feeling well.

If you have signs and symptoms of COVID-19, please do not go to the emergency room. Hospitals need to be able to serve those with the most critical needs, so please contact your healthcare provider first. In addition, MultiCare is offering free virtual care by visiting www.multicare.org/virtualcare and using the promo code COVID19.

During the outbreak of a new virus, there is a lot of uncertainty, which is why education is the best tool. WPFR follows the recommendations of local and state health department agencies, which is where the community is encouraged to go for the latest information and suggestions for staying healthy.