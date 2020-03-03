Two neighborhood homicides topic of Tillicum meeting

The Lakewood Police Department will have a representative at the Tillicum Woodbrook Neighborhood Association (TWNA) meeting March 5, 6:30 P.M. “to discuss the two recent homicides and any other issues/concerns.”

The TWNA meets at the Tillicum Community Center, 14916 Washington Ave. SW.

In the neighborhood newsletter for March, there are four links to Tacoma News Tribune articles regarding these two homicides.

Also, in the newsletter is information concerning the reopening (March 2) of the Berkeley Street overpass while the left turn to northbound I-5 from Tillicum remains closed. Detour maps, construction schedule links, road conditions all available via links in the newsletter.

Library Happenings for March; free smoke alarms; and Spring Cleanup dates all attached.