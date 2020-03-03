The 2020 Census topic of March 5 Lakewood United Meeting

March 5, 2020 “The 2020 Census” – Tiffany Speir, Esq, CPM, Planning Manager – Long Range/Strategic Planning, City of Lakewood (John – MC)

The Lakewood United group meets at 7:00 AM every Thursday at Burs Restaurant, 6151 Steilacoom Boulevard SW near Bridgeport Way SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. The upcoming Lakewood United topic is as follows:

March 12, 2020 “Clover Park Speech Students” – Terry Heath, Speech Instructor, Clover Park Technical College (Steve – MC)

The dues for the fiscal year, which started on July 1, are $25 per year. Lakewood United operates with a volunteer board. Expenses are for a small gift for each presenter (for example, a pen/stylus set with Lakewood United motto plus a certificate of appreciation) and for administrative supplies. You can pay your dues by mail to Lakewood United, P.O. Box 99785, Lakewood, WA 98496 or directly to Sue Boguszewski or Steve Smith.

Burs Restaurant does not charge us a room fee. Hence, please ensure that you at least order a beverage if you attend the meeting and remember to leave a gratuity. If you wish to make suggestions for future topics or speakers, please email to lakewoodunited, or contact any of our board members: Marie Barth, Sue Boguszewski, John Huber, Kris Kauffman, Karen Lebeter, Laurel Lemke, Pamela Maddess, Steve Smith or Herb Stumpf.

Lakewood United is now on Facebook and on the internet.